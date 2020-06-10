The Legislature's proposal to raid federal aid for Louisiana cities and towns is the wrong way to address coronavirus shutdowns and its attendant crisis in business and government.
Why? The GOP leadership in House and Senate say they want to support businesses by creating a new government program — not coincidentally, we think, to be run by the Republican state treasurer — that would steer $300 million in federal aid to businesses.
Providing aid to businesses is not a bad idea. Politicizing the aid by directing creation of another program — rather than using existing programs in state government — is the obvious goal of Senate Bill 189 by Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge. The GOP leadership of the Legislature wants credit for the headlines of “aiding small business,” but does not want existing programs — reporting to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who heads the executive branch — to get the money.
Talk about reinventing the wheel on the fly and passing a new government program during a truncated legislative session, with a dubious source of funding.
Why dubious? The money would come from federal funding aimed at towns and cities, losing revenues drastically because of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.
Few cities and parishes are more hurt than metropolitan New Orleans, with a loss of tourism dollars as well as oil and gas businesses hurt drastically by the collapse in demand for energy worldwide.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, of New Orleans, has urged the governor to veto SB189 and we agree with her and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish. The latter would also get significant aid, but her spokesmen said the money would still be millions less than the shortfall anticipated — even before a cut like that proposed in SB189.
Many more cities and towns are in the same boat.
We remain concerned about any diversion of federal funds from their declared purposes. Why? Louisiana knows better than most states that disaster aid — what the U.S. government’s CARES Act is — can be the cause of recrimination later if the i’s of federal regulations are not properly dotted.
The Legislature has worked with Edwards’ budget chief Jay Dardenne to use federal funding to prop up the state budget during the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus shutdowns. Both legislative leadership and Dardenne believe that use of the money is permitted by federal regulations.
However, aid to cities and towns is not the same thing as a new business loan program, on top of those from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Federal Reserve banks and existing state programs run by Louisiana Economic Development.
Everyone is in favor of aiding small businesses. Creating a new bureaucratic entity, with an obvious partisan stamp on it, is almost certainly not the best way to do that.