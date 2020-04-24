In homes across Louisiana and the nation, teachers are typically held in high regard. But when parents try to work at home, and keep education going for their children, every day is teacher appreciation day.
It’s difficult work. And in Louisiana, we’re facing some significant challenges about quality of educational support during the stay-at-home orders.
Students are missing around nine weeks of traditional classroom time. While at least 40 of Louisiana’s 69 school districts are offering some form of distance education, that means many are not.
Internet access is a major issue. Even more affluent urban or suburban districts are having trouble reaching all their pupils, especially in a state where nearly half a million students live in low-income households.
Only 69% of households have internet access, a huge stumbling block in any push to deliver online and other instruction. The reality is that once again, while a focus on the district or state level is helpful with some issues, the reality is that leadership by principals and committed teachers are giving some families more support, while some get less.
On the one hand, we’re familiar with disaster in Louisiana. Most recently, schools were flooded in the disastrous rain event of 2016 that hit hardest in the greater Baton Rouge area, but also affected the Florida Parishes and Acadiana.
On the other hand, our children are all too often behind anyway, because of the mix of poor households and lower educational attainment among parents.
It’s a national problem: The Northwest Evaluation Association’s Collaborative for Student Growth Research Center estimates that students will return to school in the fall with “roughly 70% of the learning gains in reading relative to a typical school year.” Math is likely to be worse, observed Robert Pondiscio of the Fordham Institute.
Children are likely to return with “less than 50% of the learning gains and in some grades, nearly a full year behind what we would observe in normal conditions,” according to Beth Tarasawa and Megan Kuhfeld, the report’s authors.
The educational consequences of the coronavirus are going to be significant and profound. We applaud the districts and schools hustling to make education happen in living rooms across Louisiana. But student achievement, what we all ought to strive for in education, will be taking a big hit and that will be reflected in classrooms this fall as students are behind.
We don't know what will be all the adjustments that schools can make to deal with such a significant lag. But we hope that education leaders are giving it very serious thought.