When Jonathan Fontenot’s house in Lake Charles was badly damaged by Hurricane Laura, he was relieved that FEMA provided him with a trailer.
But relief turned to frustration when the trailer arrived locked and he was not allowed in until it could be inspected. It took a month for FEMA to send an inspector, and they only did so after Fontenot, an attorney, told the agency he would get an eviction notice and kick the trailer off his land.
He moved in soon after, but the trailer was damaged in the severe flooding that hit Lake Charles in May, and the agency had to replace it.
Fontenot is grateful for the help. But his story will seem familiar to New Orleanians who endured Hurricane Katrina and residents of Baton Rouge, which suffered through severe flooding in 2016.
We’re coming up on the 16th anniversary of Katrina. A lot has changed in New Orleans.
But one reality that is unaltered is that FEMA trailers are still a ubiquitous feature of hurricane recovery, even as the agency has tried to find viable replacements.
After hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, FEMA and the state supplied 85,000 Louisiana families with temporary housing. But the trailers posed health risks due to elevated levels of formaldehyde, and an army of trial lawyers piled on with lawsuits.
Plus for flood victims, the trailers were more than a short-term solution. In many cases, folks called them home for more than a year. It was no way to live.
Over the years, a variety of alternatives were trotted out.
There were Katrina Cottages and full-size mobile homes and a program to outfit flooded homes with a working kitchen and bathroom so residents could live in them while other work proceeded.
In 2019, a study for FEMA laid out some of the benefits and challenges of housing alternatives. A mix of housing options is necessary, but Jarrod Goentzel, director of the Humanitarian Supply Chain Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who worked on the study team, recommends more efforts toward factory-built houses.
Goentzel, son of a general contractor, has looked closely at post-disaster housing options while also challenging the notion that modular houses — those built in factories and delivered — are of inferior quality to those constructed on-site.
“I think the opportunity is once you start thinking about doing something in a factory setting and standardizing it, there's a way to make it more affordable,” Goentzel said. The manufactured homes could be “better quality, more resilient to future storms and affordable to the communities that are often vulnerable in those settings.”
The study estimated that deploying a trailer for 18 months costs $110,000 to $129,000.
Laura was a ferocious storm, but Lake Charles is not nearly as populated as the New Orleans area, and the community did not suffer the kind of flooding that Katrina and the resulting levee failures inflicted in 2005.
In the end, hurricanes Laura and Delta led to the deployment of about 2,200 trailers to folks like Fontenot.
“I don’t have much experience with the modular buildings, but I think trailers are about the cheapest you can do anything,” he said.