Next month it will be a full year since one of the worst hurricanes on record — about 150 mph, laying structures low through southwestern Louisiana parishes — hit our state.
The people there are still waiting for meaningful assistance from their government.
Visits by two presidents and foot-dragging in a U.S. Congress distracted by national politics paint a pitiful picture. The victims of Hurricane Laura — the first of four major weather events to hit the region in less than a year — are tired of waiting.
They are right to be upset. We believe there is nowhere in the United States where such major disasters have occurred that Congress has not extended a helping hand in the form of a supplemental appropriations bill for relief and recovery.
Every household in Louisiana has learned that immediate hurricane relief and small business loans are never enough to bring a region back to health. Long-term recovery is what is needed.
And while members of Louisiana’s delegation in Congress say they have worked hard on the issue the parishes are relatively small in population and America’s leaders — particularly Donald Trump and Joe Biden — have been photo-op Samaritans.
Our newspaper and others, up to The New York Times, have chronicled the suffering of the people of Lake Charles and its region.
''We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis right here on American soil,'' the face of southwestern Louisiana’s leadership, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, said in the city before an audience of a couple hundred officials, community leaders, business representatives and residents Tuesday.
The community's leaders met in the Civic Center, where the building's sign outside remains torn apart. Dozens of blown-out windows in the Capital One office tower across the street are still boarded up, the building's entrances fenced off.
The suffering of the region’s people, begun by the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana since 1856, doesn’t seem to be resonating with the nation.
While it is not clear when the White House and Congress will get their collective act together, the leaders of the region know how bad off their people are now.
Pathetically, in a Congress where multitrillion-dollar spending bills have become common, the estimate for storm recovery — Louisiana has seen three damaging hurricanes as well as floods and winter ice storms — is a relatively modest $3 billion, of which Gov. John Bel Edwards estimates the state might get about half from a supplemental appropriations bill.
One would think that economic facts would be impressive to political leaders.
Southwestern Louisiana hosts export facilities for liquefied natural gas, exporting U.S. energy to customers around the world. Worry about the balance of trade? America benefits greatly from those sales in southwestern Louisiana.
The region is also a big timber producer, and Laura in particular severely damaged forests in 22 parishes. The LSU AgCenter estimated that the industry lost 3 million board feet of timber, an amount that could have provided feedstock for 25 sawmills for a year.
If there is any political power in a one-year anniversary of U.S. government neglect, it should move our national leadership to act aggressively for the people of southwest Louisiana.