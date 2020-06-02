Two months ago, we urged newly elected lawmakers to put aside their own agendas in the midst of a pandemic that forced a near shutdown of Louisiana’s economy, and focus on what they absolutely had to get done. Business as usual, we believed, could wait until the immediate crisis passed, the state’s financial picture had time to clarify, and all members of the Legislature and the public, including those most at risk of contracting COVID-19, could safely return to the Capitol and fully participate in the process.
Too many lawmakers couldn’t wait.
During the abbreviated regular session that ended Monday night, some important measures were taken to address the situation at hand, but far too much time was spent jockeying for political advantage and debating controversial matters that had nothing to do with the emergency, from guns in churches to lawsuits involving car accidents. And the biggest item on the to-do list, passing a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, remained on the table, even though Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration was able to cobble together a proposal that largely used federal coronavirus aid to avert drastic cuts, and Republicans generally agreed to the approach.
Completing the budget process is the stated reason why the Legislature’s Republican majority has called itself back into a special session that started Monday, just after the regular session ended, but there’s business as usual on the table here too.
The call by lawmakers — as opposed to by the governor, who traditionally controls special session agendas but did not object to the Legislature’s initiative — includes not only coronavirus and budget matters but also some long-sought business priorities of the state’s powerful business lobby, including the business tax cuts that would blow a hole in the budget even as Louisiana’s economic recovery likely remains far off. We know this is a bad idea from experience; Louisiana recklessly cut income taxes in 2008 and spent a decade digging its way out.
The timing seems designed to give the newly-independent Legislature leverage. If Edwards decides to veto any bills that lawmakers passed during the regular session, they’d be better positioned to try to override than if they were all back home.
The session, which could run through June 30 or adjourn earlier, would cost $50,000 to $60,000 per day, or $1.8 million for the full month. There are indications that federal CARES Act money could be used to cover the expense, but regardless, taxpayers are still on the hook.
This second round of legislating promises more of what we saw in the regular session: more gamesmanship and opportunism, less public access, and a blurring of the lines between what some lawmakers want to do and what they need to do. For now, we think we’ve seen enough of these things already.