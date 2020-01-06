The New Orleans Saints lost Sunday, and there is not the joy we wanted radiating from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at the center of the Crescent City and across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.
We’ve seen this before. Maybe there won’t be the same degree of the bitterness about the no-call of last season that thwarted our bid for the 2019 Super Bowl, but the fans are smarting from the no-call of pass interference on the Minnesota Vikings this time, in overtime, leading to the Saints falling 26-20 in the Dome.
After a 13-3 season and an extraordinary run to the NFC South championship, the Saints are again denied a chance at the Super Bowl trophy. It hurts, Drew Brees said, when somebody else holds that trophy.
It’s been a long decade since 2010.
It could be worse for Louisiana football fans. The LSU Tigers play Monday night in the Dome for the college national championship. That’s something to look forward to.
But it’s also a good time to show the Saints some love, in part because of their extraordinary lesson of perseverance. With Brees out from injury, backup Teddy Bridgewater and his teammates stepped up to win five games; the stories are legion from the team’s efforts this year.
In 2010, the Super Bowl win was an emblem of Louisiana's recovery from the devastation of hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Next year in the Super Bowl? That would be the ultimate example of resilience from this remarkable team.