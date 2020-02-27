Public confidence in our civic institutions is waning, so can Louisiana afford to keep a judge on the payroll after she admitted using a racial slur?
Judge Jessie LeBlanc, of Napoleonville, texted the racial slur to her lover, who at the time was chief deputy to a local sheriff.
The Advocate obtained the texts and the sheriff, Leland Falcon, of Assumption Parish, confirmed them. But LeBlanc and her lawyer Jill Craft first said they were altered.
Now LeBlanc admits she used the racial slur but still says the texts were altered.
Whatever.
The victims of LeBlanc’s biases go beyond African Americans in Assumption, Ascension and St. James parishes. A judge so cavalier about her racism could harbor biases against any other group. In any event, a biased judge should be of concern to all of us.
Moreover, the winners in LeBlanc’s courtroom won’t enjoy their victories, because they will face years of appeals and retrials. Crime victims may be forced to come back to court for do-over trials. The local district attorney says he had to send notices to 2,100 defendants.
This is a case which calls for the intervention of an aggressive and open Supreme Court, but we don’t have one of those.
Our Supreme Court guards the interests of judges at the expense of justice.
The state Judiciary Commission, which takes up complaints against judges, conducts its work in secret and 99% of the cases never see the light of day. Over the past decade, only 14 cases reached the Supreme Court, and the high court reduced the recommended discipline half the time.
People who file grievances against judges are told to keep their mouth shut, perhaps forever.
To be sure, judges are vulnerable to frivolous complaints from disappointed litigants in their courts, but two-thirds of the other states manage to handle discipline in a more open manner. And other politicians also face the peril of complaints from dissident constituents, so judges should not need special treatment.
Judge LeBlanc says she will not resign, and the local NAACP chapter says it is filing a complaint against her. But when it does so, the NAACP will be asked to muzzle itself by agreeing not to discuss the case. The judiciary commission sends complainants a letter telling them, “you may not agree with these confidentiality rules but you must abide by them.”
That’s an inappropriate burden to impose on a group with a rich history of fighting publicly for civil rights.
It’s hard to see how LeBlanc can continue hearing cases in her three parishes.
Louisiana’s lax and secretive processes for disciplining judges have damaged confidence. Taxpayers will be watching what happens.