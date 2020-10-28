The fact-checkers were out in force last week for the final debate between President Donald Trump and former senator and vice president Joe Biden.
But one of the most remarkable moments of the debate was an exchange in which Biden got in hot water, ironically for telling the truth.
The exchange provides a cautionary note about what a Biden presidency would mean to one of Louisiana’s most vital industries.
The debate was winding down when Trump asked the former vice president, “Would you close down the oil industry?”
“I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” Biden replied.
Trump recognized the opportunity.
“Oh, that’s a big statement,” he said.
“The oil industry pollutes significantly,” Biden explained. “It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.”
Biden’s remark landed with a thud in states like Louisiana and Texas, but also in places like Pennsylvania, where the contest is competitive and Trump won narrowly in 2016. Fracking has been a source of new mineral wealth in old Pennsylvania fields.
During the debate, Biden walked back his comment by saying that fossil fuels will not be eliminated until 2050. Earlier, he said he was aiming for “complete zero emissions by 2025.”
But the truth is that a “transition” from fossil fuels is a central feature of Democratic policy. And even Republican policy envisions some decrease in market share for oil and gas, to the extent that the party supports research and development of alternative energy sources.
Even Trump said, “I love solar, but solar doesn’t quite have it yet.”
He went on to explain that “it’s not powerful yet to really run our big, beautiful factories that we need to compete with the world.”
Still, a Democratic administration will be far more aggressive in promoting research, subsidizing alternative energy and using environmental regulation to crimp fossil fuels, like banning drilling leases on federal land.
Next week’s election will mean a lot for Louisiana, where energy accounts for about a fifth of the economy, oil and gas companies provide some of our best-paying employment, and businesses are already struggling to stay afloat.
At the same time, the state is uniquely vulnerable to rising global temperatures. This year, every other week seems to bring a new tropical storm or hurricane.
Voters can decide for themselves how much transitioning they want, and how much Louisiana’s wounded economy can tolerate.
But energy is one public policy area where voters face a clear choice between two very different visions. Those choices were clear enough in last week’s debate.