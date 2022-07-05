What if they held a surge, and nobody noticed?
If you avoided vaccination, the new surge in coronavirus cases is very real. The virus is a killer and remains so.
Hospitals have learned how to better cope with the disease, and that’s a good thing, as cases have gone up about 6% in the nation’s infirmaries.
According to a New York Times database, in recent weeks more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported daily, on average. That number is certainly low given that many at-home tests are taken but not recorded; some scientists told the newspaper that the current wave driven by the South African variants is the second-largest surge of the pandemic.
The good news is that many patients have reported fatigue, low-grade fever and some upper respiratory illness, but not the more deadly problems caused by earlier versions of the coronavirus.
"They're not as sick as they have been with past surges," said Dr. Louis Minsky, chief of staff at Baton Rouge General.
Of course, that’s in an urban area where a larger percentage of people, especially the elderly and others most vulnerable, have been vaccinated and boosted.
Overall, Louisiana lags behind in vaccinations, and federal doctors are talking about a new booster that would better protect against the Omicron variants now leading the surge.
One of the Louisiana folks most careful, as he's dealt with the pandemic crisis from the first, has been Gov. John Bel Edwards. But even he found himself positive after a recent routine test.
We are happy that today’s surge isn’t crippling the health care system, as earlier ones did, but as we head into the heart of summer, it surpasses understanding why more people have not protected themselves.