Our ExxonMobil employees reading your Oct. 31 edition of The Advocate were disappointed to see a graphic providing a negative depiction of ExxonMobil’s environmental performance. We would like to correct the misperception and provide some factual information.
Despite the implication, our environmental performance is actually improving. During the last five years, the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery reduced its Toxic Release Inventory emissions by 53%. A large component of this reduction can be attributed to a multimillion-dollar voluntary upgrade in the refinery’s wastewater treatment facilities for which ExxonMobil received recognition from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Environmental Protection Agency, Water Environment Federation, and the Air and Waste Management Association. Most importantly, this decrease has been sustained even as environmental standards have changed and the list of chemicals included in TRI reporting has increased.
Consistent with our commitment to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, in 2017 ExxonMobil voluntarily reduced sulfur dioxide emissions at the Baton Rouge Refinery. This investment resulted in a 79% decrease in sulfur dioxide emissions over the past five years with a historic low in 2018. This success was recognized by LDEQ with a 2019 Environmental Leadership Program Award.
ExxonMobil is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner everywhere we do business. Our guiding principle Protect Tomorrow. Today. serves as the foundation of our efforts, which are guided by a scientific understanding of the environmental impact of our operations. Through the combined use of science and technology, ExxonMobil works to continually improve environmental performance at our facilities in the Capital Region.
ExxonMobil has also worked closely with the EPA to further enhance existing emissions monitoring and controls, particularly as they relate to flaring and combustion activities at our chemical sites.
Our company is continually enhancing the safety of our operations and remains committed to being a good steward of the environment. Our results in Baton Rouge are demonstrating this commitment every day.
Brad Allen
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge safety, health, and environmental manager
Baton Rouge