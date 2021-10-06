The LSU Tigers lost to Auburn and our New Orleans Saints went down in overtime to the New York Giants. No, it wasn’t a good weekend for many of us as fans of Louisiana football.
Thankfully, it’s early in the college and professional football seasons, so the Tigers and the Saints can bounce back and do well. Maybe there’s a bowl game in the Tigers’ future. Maybe there’s a playoff run for the Saints.
But they weren’t the only Louisiana football teams playing this past weekend. There’s a lot more to football in this state outside of Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
The Ragin’ Cajuns, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, beat the South Alabama Jaguars (3-1) 20-18 despite a Jaguar quarterback throwing for more than 240 yards. Two of the Cajun players had six tackles and three others had five tackles each at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Alabama.
In Grambling, the No. 1 team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and widely recognized as the best historically Black university football team was taken down by Grambling State University's Tigers. GSU didn’t get the message about Alabama A&M's dominance, pulling off a stunning 37-28 defeat over the Bulldogs in Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Other state winners were the Nicholls Colonels beating Houston Baptist Huskies 48-17 at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux. Louisiana College Wildcats won 41-35 over the Oklahoma Panhandle State Aggies at Wildcat Field in Pineville. The Southeastern Louisiana Lions had 546 yards and 30 first downs in their victory of 38-35 over the McNeese Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium in Lake Charles.
It wasn’t a winning weekend for LSU and the Saints, but several of our football programs pulled off victories. Let’s consider all of Louisiana when we think football success.