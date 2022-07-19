On Aug. 16, Joe Biden said he was president of the United States of America and the buck stopped with him. We'd been told that the adults were now in charge. In July 2022, I'm still waiting for the adults to appear.
A leader takes responsibility for the good and the bad, but this president sure knows how to blame everyone else for the country's problems. I know the former president didn't always act presidential, but he stood toe to toe with a news media that despised him and answered their questions. This president turns his back on a compliant media that helped get him elected.
I'll close with this. A young woman was asked about the president running for reelection and she made a not-so-startling comment. She said she voted for Biden but wouldn't vote him again because the news media lied.
The news media had her believing that Biden would make everyone's life better and our problems would be solved. Enough said.
DAVE HEBERT
retired plasma operator
Lafayette