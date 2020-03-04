Emerson “Ray” Abshire’s death at 68 came Tuesday, perhaps with cheers still ringing from his final performance at Courir de Mardi Gras in Mamou. That performance came with the accordionist seated alongside Steve Riley, shortly before he began his shortened trip home toward Lafayette.
As sudden and tragic as Abshire’s death was, it followed a life that was glorious, with scholars and musicians lauding Abshire both as a man and as a musician. He was a husband and father and businessman and, to Acadiana and beyond, a splendid musician. He left behind a world that will miss him dearly.
“Ray was a beacon when it came to traditional Cajun music,” Riley, a Grammy winner, said. “He was very well respected as a traditional Cajun musician.”
Scholar Barry Ancelet said Abshire was both a “touchstone” and a “reference point” for many people. Here’s how long his musical roots extend: When “Hommage a la Musique Acadienne,” a forerunner to Festival Acadiens et Creoles, was played before 12,000 fans at Blackham Coliseum on March 26, 1974, Ray Abshire was on the stage at Blackham Coliseum with the Balfa Brothers Band. That was the historic concert played before French journalists in Lafayette, on a stormy night with a packed house that roared its approval and tightened its embrace around Cajun and Creole music.
“What you saw tonight was the soul of a people that refuses to die,” James Domengeaux, chairman of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, said afterward. Abshire, a young man then, helped give voice to that lasting, cultural statement, along with others who took the stage, including Cajun and Creole musical luminaries like Dennis McGee and Sady Courville; Marc Savoy; Clifton Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band; his cousin Nathan Abshire and the Pinegrove Boys; and Jimmy C. Newman with Rufus Thibodeaux. That’s a proud legacy.
So were his efforts since, sometimes touring the globe, sometimes conducting workshops, sometimes teaching at music camps, sometimes playing music with his own band or with his sons. His second act in Cajun music, returning to the music after long supporting his growing family in the Oil Patch, included recording albums with musicians like Courtney Granger, Kevin Wimmer, Andre Michot and his own sons, Travis and Brent.
Abshire’s life reminds us how blessed we are to live in a state with long roots and an authentic culture, enriched by people who’ve given their last breaths to keeping the music alive.