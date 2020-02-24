With the change at the helm of the state Department of Education, there is one program of outgoing Superintendent John White that is going to continue: career and technical education.
No one has been against training students for jobs short of a four-year college degree, but for years those programs and classes tended to languish.
Arguably, the notion of a stigma against career education may have been exaggerated, because many students wanted better-paying jobs after high school graduation. But the traditional “shop” courses often didn’t do much for high-schoolers’ employability right after graduation.
The emphasis on preparations for four-year college educations was probably not serving many students well.
Among White’s contributions to the state since 2011 has been Jump Start, the revivification of career education. He focused on programs — not only in high schools, but in cooperation with the technical college system — that trained students in the skills needed to attain a specific credential.
The credentials are not set by the state, but rather by industry groups. That means that the student’s high school diploma with a credential added can be a jump-start to further training in a technical school, or an apprenticeship in a particular field.
In addition to the credential being applicable right away in the workaday world, there’s the added benefit that schools cannot game the system by lowering standards.
The number of industry-based credentials issued to students has risen from about 18,000 in 2014 to more than 90,000 in 2018, according to the state Department of Education. Credentials show that students have at least entry-level skills to perform their jobs.
The goal is for 40% of high school graduates to leave with a Jump Start degree and ensure options other than low-wage jobs for those not headed to college.
"We would like for those students to have the opportunity to be successful in the workforce," said Ken Bradford, assistant superintendent in the state Office of Student Opportunities who oversees day-to-day Jump Start operations.
As White departs for other endeavors, Jump Start 2.0 is in the works to streamline the various programs. The number of pathways — the sequence of nine courses needed for an industry-based certificate — would be trimmed from about 40 to 11 under a plan set for review in March by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
One other benefit of these programs: making classes relevant to students. If you need algebra skills to function in a computer networking class, maybe students will be more interested in math.
We look forward to future iterations of the Jump Start model and commend White and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for their leadership.