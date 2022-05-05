A renewed legislative effort to ban corporal punishment in Louisiana public schools could face full scrutiny in the House of Representatives in Baton Rouge as early as Thursday. This time, Louisianans should hope lawmakers get it right.
State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, is sponsoring House Bill 649, which cleared the Education Committee without objection last week. A similar bill narrowly failed in the full House in 2021.
Hilferty told lawmakers that guards cannot physically punish juvenile offenders and adult prisoners for problematic behavior, but K-12 students get no such protection in the state’s public schools. We agree that Louisiana should join the list of states that have declared schools non-violent spaces.
Thirty-one U.S. states ban corporal punishment altogether, and in Louisiana, where its use is left up to the discretion of the state’s 69 individual public school systems, most opt against the practice. But many rural and smaller school systems still permit corporal punishment, creating a hodgepodge of practices around the state.
Hilferty suggested that some forms of corporal punishment, such as paddling, invite undue physical risks to children. Nathan Roberts, dean of the College of Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said Hilferty is correct: Children’s bones can be brittle and the punishment inflicted can be greater and more long-lasting than expected.
“If you are using corporal punishment to change behavior, the theory is you must punish them hard enough to make a difference,” Roberts said. “Think of that: You have to spank hard enough to get their attention.”
That not only makes him uncomfortable, he said, but it spawns a variety of school policies on paddles, how often a child can be physically punished, and rules and regulations that can vary from one school to another. Corporal punishment also invites doubts about whether punishment is dealt evenhandedly — for example, are some children more likely to be punished more harshly than others?
Corporal punishment also leaves the school district at legal risk if things get out of hand. Roberts, who holds a law degree as well as a doctorate from LSU, said if school systems that use corporal punishment “exceed what is appropriate, the system could be liable for damages.” What is appropriate, he said, and who should decide?
Raymond W. Biggar Jr., Ph.D., who oversees projects in juvenile justice and behavioral sciences at UL Lafayette’s Picard Center for Child Development and Lifelong Learning, said while no physical punishment is permitted for youthful offenders in state facilities, there are other approaches — loss of privileges such as visitation and outdoor time — that can be plenty effective in modifying children’s behavior.
While physical punishment can effect immediate changes in children’s behavior, he said, there can also be long-term and unhealthy changes: Administration of corporal punishment models aggressive behavior as the right way to effect results. The trend, he said, is to move away from physical punishment.
Latifey B. LaFleur, Ph.D., who teaches counselor education at UL-Lafayette, said that while some systems use corporal punishment to keep children in line, it “doesn’t foster sustained change” in how children behave. Moreover, it can send children the message that they are inherently bad, and they might live that belief out.
Corporal punishment can do emotional damage to children, too, she said, increasing their distress level in school. It can also make them internalize fear, which is counterproductive to learning.
Any of that sound good, especially when there is little in academic literature to tout corporal punishment as effective? Lawmakers would do well to ask themselves if practices laden with risk and with little proven benefit are outdated, potentially dangerous and harmful to Louisiana children.