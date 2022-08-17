It is a wonderful thing that aspiring journalists and political communication students want to go to LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, rising in national prestige.
But in an apparent rush toward growing enrollment, a faculty committee — in a report circulated only two days before a faculty meeting on Wednesday — proposes to mess with success.
The proposal, boiled down from the academese, would eliminate most of the requirements for admission to the Manship School. Since 1994, it has been a professional school to which sophomores can apply.
Freshmen admissions of “high-achieving high school students” would be allowed under the new plan and fewer college courses required for sophomores seeking admission.
The committee proposal embraces eliminating the 3.0 college grade-point requirement from freshman college classes and the current essay requirement.
An introductory English course could be substituted for the current journalism writing class.
The arguments may sound like a low-boil in an academic teakettle. We worry that, with LSU overall essentially removing its ACT test requirements for admissions, the next “barrier” to growing enrollment in professional schools will tumble.
High academic standards ought to be maintained at LSU’s main campus, which styles itself as the “flagship” of the state's higher education system. It should not aspire to be a community college open to all comers.
The Manship School is a success story in a time of transition, after the death in 2020 of its popular and respected dean, Martin Johnson.
It hardly makes sense to approve significant strategic changes under an interim dean based on a committee report that arrived two weeks late and was not unanimous.
We hope that the general faculty and the school’s interim dean look much more closely at changes that would undermine the recipe for Manship’s growth over 30 years.