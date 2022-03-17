Poor Ben Franklin must be spinning in his grave. The creator of America’s post office, even before independence from Great Britain, he would not recognize what was an essential element of civilization.
Stealing keys to mailboxes of the United States Postal Service? It is a real problem, strikingly demonstrated in Baton Rouge recently when a letter-carrier was robbed of them at gunpoint.
However, it’s not an issue limited to Baton Rouge or Louisiana. The thieves take checks from the mail and alter them to be cashed for the scammers, creating havoc in people’s bank accounts.
The “check-washing” scams proliferate because of the internet: Stolen checks can be sold over the internet in a national market, said David Maimon, a professor at Georgia State University.
''It's a nationwide phenomenon,'' Maimon told this newspaper’s Elyse Carmosino.
At least for a while, authorities — up to Baton Rouge’s congressman, Garret Graves — are urging postal customers to deposit their mail inside post offices, not using mailboxes.
It does not help matters that the privatized Postal Service does not have any answers: no comment on whether the compromised locks in Baton Rouge mailboxes have been changed, or even whether there’s a plan to change them.
USPS representatives said the department was ''aware'' of the situation and would “continue to focus on ensuring the security and safety of the mail stream.”
Awareness is good. Solutions would be better.