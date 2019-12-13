Some have mocked Louisiana’s close connection between sports and politics, where the governor recently canceled an inaugural ball because it’s the same day as a big football game.
But that just shows how important it is to Louisiana when — not if! — the LSU Tigers play for the national championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
And for state lawmakers, getting first dibs on a ticket to a marquee event like that is a clear demonstration of their power.
Legislators typically are not big donors to universities, except with other peoples’ money — that of the taxpayers. But they have a longstanding, but little-known legislative perk that’s become handy this year amid LSU’s remarkable undefeated run.
Two dozen Louisiana House members and 20 state senators — some of whom will have left office by the time the game takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — took up an offer to buy face-value, end-zone tickets for $600 apiece from the game’s host committee.
A larger number, 95 of 105 representatives and 38 of 39 senators, opted for a similar offer from LSU to buy tickets to at least one of the postseason games, which include the SEC championship game, Peach Bowl and potentially the National Championship game, though they won’t pay for the championship game tickets unless the No. 1 seed LSU makes it.
“There are very, very few perks in the Legislature,” said state Sen. Conrad Appel, a term-limited Republican from Metairie who steps down on the morning of Jan. 13 and bought the $600 plaza end zone tickets for the College Football National Championship game later that night. “It costs a fortune to work in the Legislature. ... If there are a couple perks, I don’t think it is a really bad thing.”
That’s the inside view, not the outside looking in. Most people don’t have aren’t anywhere close to the kind of stroke needed to get a chance to buy such a ticket.
However, this kind of influence-peddling is commonplace at the State Capitol.
When the late Camille Gravel headed LSU’s board, as well as being Gov. Edwin Edwards’ executive counsel, he once mistakenly opened before a reporter a briefcase full of brightly colored LSU football tickets as he headed downtown for the legislative session.
Coin of the realm, especially in Louisiana.
We do not argue that a conscientious legislator works hard for his constituents. We agree with Appel that if you have a thriving business, or even work on billings like a lawyer or accountant, long days of legislative service cost a lot of money.
But given the Legislature’s record of poorly funding higher education, LSU and its peers with similar arrangements for lawmakers might as well just sell those tickets to the highest bidders. The return would be better.