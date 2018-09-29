Why did a star basketball player, LSU’s Wayde Sims, have to die in a street fight outside an eatery in north Baton Rouge? Why did the other young man pull the trigger? Above all, why are young black men killing each other at such a dreadful rate, in New Orleans as well as Baton Rouge?
It is a tragic loss for his teammates and coaches and LSU fans, but also his classmates from LSU’s University High campus.
Given this profile and public interest, perhaps more will think of the incredible waste of a promising young life. But the sad reality is that we can ponder the same question over the morning newspaper almost every day, as less-renowned victims join the melancholy rolls of those who have settled an argument with gunfire, turning to readily available weapons that reap a deadly toll.
If Baton Rouge and LSU are lessened today by these events, the cumulative loss of so many too young is going to have an impact on our society going forward, unless something changes.