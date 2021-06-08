It was an ugly day when New Orleans' Jackson Square artists discovered art and art carts had been vandalized. Then, a couple of months later, a bad situation got worse when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. A beautiful place where artists share their works and locals and tourists visit to see the architectural sites, grab something to eat, shop and see the art was shaken twice in a short few weeks. For artists like Katie Leese, Nathan Henry and Rick Fox, the square is a workspace providing a living. The intentional thievery and damage followed by a shutdown were devastating.
It’s only recently that visitors from Louisiana and beyond our borders could see them again. Artists returned only in recent months, one by one.
Cart-wrecker Landon Semones, a street performer, was jailed for tossing Lesse’s cart and about a dozen others into the Mississippi River. On Jan. 30, 2020, Semones broke into a cart storage yard behind Washington Artillery Park and destroyed livelihoods. At a May court hearing, Semones pled guilty to 10 misdemeanors and he wasn’t required to pay restitution. That angered some involved. Semones hasn’t been heard from recently, but there are rumblings that he might be returning to the square. That could cause some uneasy feelings, and we hope he stays away or cooperates with longstanding independent business people who rely on street sales.
The rest of us can take a Jackson Square stroll, see their art and consider a purchase to welcome them back. They’re an important part of our state's culture.