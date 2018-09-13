When you are faced with a monster hurricane like Florence, both faith and works are necessary.
With memories of so many big hurricanes recently on the Gulf Coast, not least Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 up to Harvey over Houston in 2017, residents here are certain to add many prayers for our friends in the Carolinas, where the Category 3 storm was expected to land.
Contraflow evacuations of which we are all too familiar are in progress, with President Trump making federal emergency declarations to formalize the process of landfall preparation.
In such a big storm's arrival, we have around here a lot of experience with what can go wrong.
The state leaders on the East Coast have issued plentiful warnings about early evacuation of the threatened areas, and that can help reduce the potential loss of life that was so heavy in Katrina.
In 2005, the Katrina storm surge to the east of New Orleans left some Mississippi towns swept almost entirely off the face of the earth. Florence may be stronger.
The aftermath, though, also can be devastating for the Carolinas because of heavy rains, particularly if the storm stalls over land as predicted. The impact on Houston was considerable last year, but the year before a torrential rainfall — not a named storm, but still devastating — caused dreadful hardships in the greater Baton Rouge area and into the north shore communities.
Carolina friends, we've been there.
But faith is being supplemented by works, and Louisiana is doing its part. Even as planning is beginning to deal with potential tropical disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana and other states are mobilizing to help with Florence.
Louisiana is sending nearly 100 emergency personnel to the Carolinas ahead of landfall, to support North Carolina and South Carolina in their time of need.
Emergency workers from the New Orleans Fire Department are heading to North Carolina. The Louisiana fire marshal's office is sending a water-rescue team and an urban search-and-rescue team to South Carolina, along with other emergency workers.
And one need hardly add that the Cajun Navy volunteers are on it.
For state agencies, the aid — like that of other states for the Carolinas — is covered by interstate agreements and because of the presidential proclamation is eligible for eventual reimbursement of expenses by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But we are confident that Louisiana would be there anyway. We've been there, and the people of the East Coast helped us enormously in our worst travail 13 years ago.
Communities across the nation and the world assisted Louisiana after hurricanes Katrina and Rita. As then, were are confident that both faith and works are in play on behalf of the Carolinas today.