When a big industrial facility has been in the news as much as the Denka plant in St. John Parish, there are bound to be some questions when the pollution mitigation that company officials promised is delivered with a bit of an asterisk.
In the case of the plant, it was a delay of several months before the new equipment came into full operation.
Critics of the plant were in full cry. Wilma Subra of the Louisiana Environmental Action Network said, in effect, that the company — with the approval of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality — were moving the goal posts on compliance orders issued by DEQ as far back as 2017.
''So why did both parties sign the administrative agreement, and why are DEQ not enforcing that to the letter?'' Subra questioned. ''And what does that mean in the long term? That Denka doesn't really have to do anything to reduce emissions? That's not protecting the health of the community.''
This, though, obscures the very real reduction in emissions that DEQ has sought from the decades-old plant, formerly owned by E.I. duPont de Nemours.
Now owned by Denka Performance Elastomer, the plant emits chloroprene, a chemical that new science — and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — declared in 2015 as a likely cause of cancer. Protests and lawsuits around the plant have been rife.
The company told DEQ that “some adjustments are necessary” in their agreement to reduce chloroprene. The agency wasn’t entirely happy, but noting the progress made, DEQ agreed to the modest changes. ''But we do believe they have met the intent of the order,” spokesman Greg Langley said. “At this point, we will continue to work with them to achieve more reduction.''
We believe the progress made is commendable enough. With more than $35 million in new equipment, emissions are down 85%, although that is based on adjustments that were agreed by DEQ and the company.
Frankly, this kind of to-and-fro with companies and agencies goes on more than people think. Large industrial processes take time to change. The older the facility, typically, the more work is needed. Nevertheless, would this have come down with the decision of DEQ to seek, and gain, the approval of Attorney General Jeff Landry to sue the company?
Emissions calculations are not a precise science. Dr. Joost de Gouw, a visiting professor and fellow with the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado at Boulder, told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that methodology used to calculate emissions is frequently flawed.
''So if a company uncovers information that they believe is pertinent to their actual emissions, I think it should be considered. I would add, though, that actual emissions are often higher than calculated emissions, so the sword can cut both ways.''
That’s a vital point and it is why we urge DEQ to be vigilant to ensure that progress in reducing emissions.