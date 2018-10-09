When the people of Louisiana witness nail-biters on autumn weekends, they usually involve hard-fought contests on the gridiron.

But Saturday brought a squeaker of a different sort, with the U.S. Senate voting 50-48, mostly along partisan lines, to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. It was one of the slimmest margins for such a vote in American history, underscoring how divided the nation is these days.

We supported Kavanaugh’s nomination, though we also thought it was a good idea for the Senate to have a transparent review of allegations raised by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who serves on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee and vigorously supported Kavanaugh, had argued that an FBI report on its investigation of Ford’s allegations should be made public, a suggestion that leaders of both parties in the Senate failed to embrace.

As Kennedy predicted, the report has become a political football, as Democratic and Republican senators selectively refer to a document the public didn’t get to see. That kind of secrecy serves neither Ford nor Kavanaugh, and it won’t help inspire confidence in the integrity of the judicial system, either.

Perhaps a lingering air of irresolution was inevitable after the Kavanaugh vote. Given the nature of public life at the moment, in which elected leaders are always looking toward the next campaign, maybe closure on the Kavanaugh case isn’t possible. His elevation to the court will no doubt figure into the midterms, where passions are running high.

Passion is something the Senate is supposed to curtail. The Founding Fathers envisioned it as a brake of sorts on the volatile populism of the House, but the Senate hasn’t often fulfilled that mission lately. Kavanaugh’s confirmation process had about as much dignity as a street brawl.

The close vote underscored the degree to which members of both parties actually need each other to get other things done. Republicans marshaled barely enough votes to get Kavanaugh over the finish line. But leaders of both parties can’t assume they’ll be as lucky with other important votes. Louisiana needs a functioning Congress, as evidenced by recent passage of legislation fixing a bureaucratic snafu hampering aid for those affected by the Great Flood of 2016.

Sadly, that kind of progress on Capitol Hill has proven the exception rather than the rule. Members too often seem more engaged in political theater than the people’s work.

It’s exhausting — and not likely to improve as the midterms loom.