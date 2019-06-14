The dramatic footage of the landings on D-Day 75 years ago and solemn commemorations here and abroad have been a healthy lesson for young Americans — indeed, all lovers of freedom — about the sacrifices made on Omaha Beach and other landing grounds during that great victory.
But an earlier event, going back to the 18th century, is also to be commemorated today, Flag Day.
It is the symbol that led men and women to endure great hardships. From Lexington green to Omaha Beach and beyond, Americans have lived up in battle to the aspirations of freedom and dignity.
Our world is a better place for America’s flag. We owe it some care on Flag Day. As the banner of the nation, the flag of the United States should be displayed with respect, and not in a torn or soiled condition.
"The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning," says the U.S. Flag Code.
American Legion posts, Scouts and other patriotic organizations annually hold flag retirement ceremonies. Those displaying the flag outside businesses and homes ought to check to make sure that their banners are in good condition.
It’s the least we can do.