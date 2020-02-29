Forty-six hundred 10th-graders who meandered through the Cajundome in Lafayette recently may have peered into their own futures, some more intently than others.
Some 90 employers set up booths and chatted with students from area parishes about what it takes to land a job in health care, public safety, business and other fields. There were even three Catholic priests there, just in case there was a question about vocations.
At the Marine Corps booth, some 200 students — mostly boys, but some girls, as well — tested their strength and fitness on a pullup bar. As attention-getters go, that was smart.
But there was more to the event than a morning of diversion for young people a year or two away from making college applications, enlisting in the military or directly entering the workforce. This was a nudge if not a wake-up call: The world awaits their arrival at high school graduation; it’s time to prepare.
The Career Connections event was divided into two areas: potential employers on one side of a dividing wall, the “Reality Store” on the other. Some 150 volunteers staffed the “Reality Store,” which should have provided youngsters with a fast grip on their lapels — in clear fashion, volunteers imparted information about how far students’ future paychecks might go in covering the cost of housing, transportation, food and more. Choosing lucrative and fascinating careers might be fun; preparing for them through hard work and study is your price to land and keep such attractive jobs. Start now.
Here’s another benefit of planning early for careers: Students and their families can make smart decisions for funding college or vocational training. Senior year in high school is too late to dawdle on choosing your school and career paths. Louisiana offers a bounty of college and training options at a variety of price tags, some affordable. Be ready.
That might help students and families avoid crunching debt that follows unfortunate, unrealistic or costly paths. Now is when students might think about securing in-state scholarships; attending nearby, affordable campuses; and weighing low-cost loan programs. It matters greatly: Experian, a financial website, says student loan debt reached $1.41 trillion nationally in 2019. After mortgages, it’s the biggest personal debt and has climbed for seven years. In Louisiana, the average student loan debt is $32,516, up 6% in a year, at graduation.
That means planning — and working — now. Employers who participated in this event offered students vision and inspiration. The Reality Store? That was a dose of cold facts; students ought not ignore them.