When President Donald Trump irresponsibly claims that members of the media who report unpleasant things about his administration are “enemies of the people,” he probably has in mind the big national newspapers and major TV networks that have a large presence in Washington.
But Trump’s tariff on Canadian newsprint is hurting newspapers large and small across the country, including community publications that record the life of the heartland: its weddings and engagements, its meetings of Rotarians and Kiwanians, its school awards and Eagle Scout ceremonies, its church events and potluck suppers. These are also the journals that pay attention to local city councils, school boards and legislatures, providing the scrutiny that helps hold politicians accountable.
Crippling the community newsgatherers who bear witness to local happenings can’t be good for a country in which citizens feel increasingly displaced and divided.
That sense of alienation helped propel Trump to office, but anger and anxiety cannot be the basis of America’s trade policy.
The results of that shortsightedness are evident in the damage being done by the tariffs Trump’s administration has imposed on a wide variety of products. Farmers, factories and refineries, including many in Louisiana, are getting caught in the crossfire. Now, local newspapers are suffering, too. In response to a trade dispute with Canada, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped a stiff tariff on Canadian paper. Sources for newsprint are so limited these days that many U.S. newspapers depend on Canadian suppliers.
The tariffs have raised newsprint prices for some newspapers by 20 percent. To balance their books, many newspapers are having to reduce the amount of news they publish, cut staff, or do some combination of both. The Advocate is feeling the pain as well, but we’re committed to maintaining Louisiana’s most robust news coverage.
Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation have expressed varying degrees of concern about the issue, and both of Louisiana's U.S. senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, have signed on as co-sponsors of the PRINT Act, a bill to suspend the newsprint tariffs. As of Friday, the Senate version of the bill had 33 co-sponsors, nearly a third of the Senate membership. The House version had 38 sponsors among its 435 members.
We urge other members of Congress from Louisiana to express their clear commitment to the PRINT Act by signing on as co-sponsors, too. Louisiana has no newsprint producers but about 100 newspapers, so the choice for our delegation should be simple.
Even in an internet age, newspapers still depend on print to reach their readers. Trump’s tariff policies, even more than his rhetoric, are threatening America’s free press.