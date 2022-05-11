Maybe people have short memories, but there’s something we ought to recall about the coronavirus pandemic.
The masks we needed, right then, were essentially no longer made in America and hard to get from elsewhere.
With leadership from Louisiana’s Ochsner health and hospital group, workers in Acadiana may be dealing with that shortcoming before the next plague comes our way.
SafeSource Direct has begun operations at its plants at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park in St. Martin Parish and the former Weatherford International facility in Broussard, near Lafayette.
We applaud this initiative and wish it every success.
That will depend not only the savvy of the joint venture that Ochsner and local leaders helped to put together, but also on high-volume purchasers looking to buy American rather than shave a few pennies off the price of gloves or masks.
In a market economy, folks are going to seek out lower prices. And by and large, free trade has been a huge success in terms of value and on-time delivery of all sorts of products.
But in a world where global supply chains were so dramatically disrupted — temporarily, but severely — the nation should be looking for permanent and local sources of personal protective equipment, because the pandemic exposed the weaknesses of global sourcing to combat coronavirus’ spread.