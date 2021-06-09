Louisiana is no closer to dealing with its long-term transportation problems, despite the endlessly inventive Sen. Rick Ward’s last-minute gambit in the Legislature.
Ward, R-Port Allen, got his fellow senators to agree to a bill that raids the state general fund to add eventually $375 million a year to highway programs.
Like Ward, we want Louisiana’s transportation solutions to be funded. But the proper way to do that is with user fees, such as fuel taxes, which legislators haven’t had the courage to raise for more than 30 years.
Picking money out of the general fund, the source of funding for a host of government services, destabilizes state revenues in the name of building projects. The latter are politically popular, so legislators apparently incapable of long-term thinking are taken with the idea.
To the credit of the Legislature’s GOP leadership, complex bills to change other parts of the state’s out-of-date tax code are also in the mix in the last days of the session, which must end by 6 p.m. Thursday.
The general fund is the mainspring of Louisiana's government mechanism. Raiding it as Ward proposes would help to create a new fiscal “cliff,” like the ones that legislators faced in 2016 after the financial failure of former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration.
The Senate passed Ward’s bill 37-0, and at least a few of them knew better. They also know that it’s a political show vote and expect either their colleagues in the House or the governor to derail it.
If by some mischance this latest Ward innovation makes it through the Legislature, Gov. John Bel Edwards should veto it.