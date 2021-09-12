Things were always going to look different when the Saints opened their 2021 season.
Drew Brees has given way to Jameis Winston, and others who contributed to the recent years of winning were let go to squeeze under the NFL’s salary cap.
But who could have imagined that the team would be opening its season against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Florida?
In an echo of Katrina, the team has had to vacate the Superdome, at least for now.
The good news is that the stadium legendary sportswriter Peter Finney called the “giant mushroom” on Poydras Street made it through the storm in good shape, unlike in 2005. It was not needed as a shelter, and the roof is intact.
But with the city struggling, some still lacking power, and some evacuated, moving the game was the right thing to do.
But why Jacksonville?
Our Jeff Duncan explained the decision last week.
To begin, the Saints liked the idea of playing in Florida because it is hot and humid, which might be an advantage against a northern opponent.
The next goal was to keep Packers fans from taking a trip and filling the stadium for our home game. There are three NFL stadiums in Florida, and all were available. But Jacksonville is the hardest to get to by air, so that might keep the Wisconsin crowd down.
A Saints home game in Jacksonville, scheduled on a week’s notice and in the aftermath of a deadly hurricane, probably won’t fill the stadium with black and gold-clad fans.
But if our fans can’t get to Jacksonville to holler and disrupt Aaron Rodgers and his crew, let's at least make it hard for their fans to fill the void.