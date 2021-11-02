Back when global pandemics were still the realm of dystopian fiction, you could say that southeastern Louisiana had four seasons. Not winter, spring, summer, fall, like parts north of here, but Carnival, festival, hurricane, and football.
That’s three happy seasons to one nerve-wracking and potentially miserable one, which, overall, isn’t a bad ratio.
The coronavirus pandemic upset the balance, leaving us with fewer joyful outlets at a time when the tropics served up way too much destruction. In New Orleans, which was swiped by two hurricanes in the space of a year even as it escaped the far worse devastation that other Louisiana communities faced, there’s talk of malaise.
Our investigative editor Gordon Russell wrote about the phenomenon recently, describing a funk that’s been in the air for a while now due to any number of factors, from rising crime to threatened livelihoods from the loss of tourism to resistance to smart COVID-19 protocols that could get things back to normal, all against the backdrop of canceled communal celebrations. The mood has only intensified since Hurricane Ida, which spared the city its worst but still left long power outages, blinking stoplights, stinking piles of trash and questions over whether it makes sense to stay.
We get it. Living here can be hard, and it’s fair to ask whether the rewards are worth the dysfunction.
It’s also reasonable, though, to put the current mood in perspective. New Orleans may be known for its extreme highs and lows, but these days times are tough all over — vividly so in the wounded communities of Lake Charles and Houma and Thibodeaux.
COVID-19 is a worldwide problem, and while Louisiana has seen a number of spikes, officials have enacted effective policies to bring cases down. The rise of violent crime is terrifying, but not unique to New Orleans. Nor is frustration with municipal services ours alone. The New York Times recently ran a story exploring how pandemic labor shortages have made keeping up with trash collection difficult in cities around the country, from Jacksonville to Denver.
Climate change certainly does alter the equation, but again, not just here. After traveling across half the country, Ida ravaged areas in the northeast that were clearly not prepared for the floodwaters. Other coastal cities are vulnerable to more frequent and severe storms, just as the West is to increasingly ferocious forest fires. It’s scary out there too.
Closer to home, there are bright spots for those willing to look. The rebuilt levees that crumbled during Katrina held for Ida, and while power lines went down, the Sewerage & Water Board performed well.
And there’s real hope that New Orleans could soon emerge from the doldrums. The crowds are already back at the Superdome (after an Ida-forced delay). Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ended blanket mask mandates. City Hall is working hard to welcome visitors and locals alike to a safe Mardi Gras. And on the horizon next spring, for the first time since 2019, Jazz Fest, with all the economic activity it creates and the fun it brings.
Things will be surely different on the other side of this rough patch, but then, nothing stays the same forever. Carnival and Jazz Fest have evolved over the years, and so have the Saints, who are still learning to live without Drew Brees and now have to adapt again following Jameis Winston's Sunday season-ending injury.
New Orleans can, too. It has no other choice.