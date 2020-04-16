One of the new themes in this new world, “the system is slow for everybody.”
That phrase from Robert Wooley, the state official with the thankless job of paying unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, is a symptom of what has happened across the state and the nation.
The computer system — and all our lives are ruled by them today, after all — and staff at the Louisiana Workforce Commission wasn’t set up to handle the flood of unemployment claims. Few systems, whether public or private, were set up for this at all. Try contacting businesses of any size using workers and computers to deal with services or complaints.
Add to the woes of the workforce commission — formerly, the Department of Labor — the U.S. Congress’ commitment of billions in additional aid to laid-off employees. That not only added to the commission’s burden of administering its own program, but the federal aid extends unemployment payments to those, such as “gig” workers, who might not have been previously covered by the traditional insurance programs in this or other states.
The additional payments are intended not only to relieve suffering but to pay, essentially, folks to stay home during a deadly disease outbreak. In Louisiana alone, more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded.
That grim total reflects some good news, in that the social-distancing mandates are having an effect. But if people are to be laid off and dependent on the relief payments, they’ve got to get them.
Administrative burdens are among the least-understood issues in American government: When the state, or another level of government, operates in normal times, the usual argument is that they ought to be doing more with less, and why are we paying for such a big staff?
Then, in a crisis, we turn to the once-despised bureaucrats for help.
That help is vital for the many workers interviewed in this newspaper, some of them facing bills they can’t pay and not yet having received the federal supplement, or even the small payment — $247 per week is the maximum, based on income — allowed under the state’s regular unemployment system.
Claims have been filed at a rate of about 30 times the usual week. Servers have been added to the computer system and staff have worked long hours and on weekends, Workforce Commission chief Ava Dejoie has said.
The good news, Wooley says, is that the system is slowly catching up to the utterly unprecedented volume.
“They will get everything they’re entitled to,” Wooley said. That’s good news but he, his bosses in government and the families involved realize it’s been too slow in coming for many.