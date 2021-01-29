Everybody liked Steve Carter.
Perhaps a surprise, for the Baton Rouge Republican was involved in some of the toughest fights of the Legislature over the past decade.
That he is sincerely mourned at his death from coronavirus complications does not mitigate the serious impacts of the pandemic on the state’s political leadership.
Politicians are only human. A disease that can kill Americans at the rate of 400,000 and counting was bound to hit leaders. The good news is that many, such as U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, had mild symptoms and recovered. The tragic news is that the coronavirus’s more savage effects remain frustratingly unpredictable, and have claimed victims from the 41-year-old newly elected Congressman Luke Letlow from north Louisiana, to, now, the 77-year-old Carter.
Every community in the state has suffered. In New Orleans, where culture is so much of the city’s mystique, the deaths of musicians and artists have hit hard. The losses, high profile and not, are everywhere.
In Carter’s case, the virus took a recent loser in two races: After three terms in the House, he narrowly lost a runoff slot for the Senate in 2019 and then took on the Republican banner in the uphill 2020 mayoral race against incumbent Sharon Weston Broome.
We praised him for his conduct in both races. Broome was one of many offering deeply felt tributes this week. One of the secrets of Carter’s success was that he was well-liked even by his opponents.
In 2012, he was chairman of the House Education Committee. The bitter debates over Gov. Bobby Jindal’s schools bills ran late into the night. Today’s governor was then Carter’s vociferous opponent in the committee. This year, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags flown at half-staff for Carter’s funeral.
In today’s bitter partisan environment, we need more people like Carter who work across party lines on major issues — or, when that’s not in the cards, leaven opposition with cordial personal relations and the capacity to hear both sides of issues.
If Democrats often opposed the generally Republican-voting Carter, he also took on tough issues where he was out of tune with his GOP colleagues.
In 2017, he pushed an increase in Louisiana’s gasoline tax, which has not been raised in decades. The condition of our roads and bridges shows how much a gas tax hike is needed. But he could not persuade many of his GOP colleagues to do the hard work of governing.
Carter was the truth-teller about the gasoline tax. It was politically lonely but the right thing to do. We think Carter would be happy with that description of his political career.