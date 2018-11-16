Police officers get a lot of attention when they do things wrong, but they deserve public praise when they perform well, as we were recently reminded when two members of the New Orleans Police Department were honored for outstanding service to their city.

Senior Officer Tierney L. Clay and Sgt. Major Benjamin J. Glaudi Jr. were presented with the Badge of Honor Award at the annual luncheon of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, a nonprofit that helps the department advance its mission.

Glaudi, on the force since November 1960, when John F. Kennedy was elected president, has had many roles in the department, but he’s “best known for his sincere interest in aiding persons with mental illness,” according to the foundation. That passion led Glaudi to establish the department’s first crisis unit.

Last July, when a man jumped from the Broad Street overpass and was hanging on by his fingertips, Clay grabbed him and held on until backup could arrive.

Clay wasn’t able to be at the luncheon to accept her award. She was on duty with the Air National Guard. That’s the thing about heroes. They seldom stand still long enough to be appreciated. They deserve our thanks nonetheless.