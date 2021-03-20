Voters in the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from New Orleans and Jefferson Parish up the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge, can choose from 15 candidates to replace Cedric Richmond, who resigned to join the Biden administration.
Our choice in Saturday’s open primary is state Sen. Troy Carter, a veteran of the New Orleans City Council and the state House.
Carter would surely fill Richmond’s shoes as the most liberal member of the state’s generally conservative delegation, which would put him right in line with the district’s political leanings. A key to Richmond’s effectiveness, though, was his ability to put party aside and work with his Republican colleagues on issues that matter most to our state.
Carter too has indicated that he’d fight for his beliefs while looking for ways to compromise and bring competing interests together. We think this approach would make him a strong advocate for his constituents, and for all of Louisiana.