If anyone still believed that random, violent crime hasn’t reached crisis stage in New Orleans, last Tuesday’s horrific carjacking at a Costco gas pump in broad daylight — in which a 45-year-old real estate agent on a routine errand was dragged and badly injured — should have dispelled that notion.
Even before the most recent incident, a pronounced surge in carjackings, a rash of Interstate shootings and other instances of frightening violence had left many New Orleanians vocally upset, and impatient for a solution from law enforcement partners who seem bent on pointing fingers at one another. So it’s good to finally see New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and District Attorney Jason Williams finding common ground and working together on a plan.
Ferguson and Williams appeared together Thursday to announce an agreement to bring back a multi-agency approach that in the past led to busting up significant gang-related injuries and killings — minus the controversial tactics that brought the unit into disfavor. Rather than start from scratch, the Violent Crime Abatement and Investigation Team that Ferguson set up in 2021 will incorporate some aspects of the disbanded Multi-Agency Gang Unit.
During a news conference at Edna Karr High School, the two men sat side by side, agreeing that they had to find ways to cooperate after a very public spat about whether police were failing to make strong cases or prosecutors were not aggressively pursuing the cases they’d been handed. The revived unit is an important part of that mutual effort.
“We are coming,” Williams said at the school where 11th-grader Keyron Ross had been a student until he lost his life in a shooting in January. “The full force of every law enforcement agency (in this area) is coming to bear at this surge.”
The two also agreed to use the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting standard for “clearance” rates as a baseline rather than “solve” rates, in an attempt to present a unified assessment of the problem and progress in addressing it.
Ferguson and Williams also said a more focused effort must include additional funding by the City Council. The council recently concluded a series of hearings, and the need for money was a frequent refrain. Thursday, council members Helena Moreno, JP Morrell, Joe Giarrusso and Lesli Harris released their own preliminary plan to bolster all parts of the criminal justice system. It includes promises of more funding and better technology, but notably not a promise to reconsider its ban on facial recognition and tracking software, something Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Ferguson support.
The proposal also calls for a new approach to the chronic challenge of recruiting and retaining police; the force's size dropped sharply under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu and has not recovered on Cantrell's watch.
The ongoing crime surge is not a New Orleans-only problem. Cities across the country and the state are struggling with similar issues. In East Baton Rouge, a multiagency approach is also attacking the problem.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III recently challenged the community to join with law enforcement in a united front and invoked the region’s avid support of its sports teams.
"We invest personal, business and state dollars in sports programs and athletes to ensure they are well-equipped and elite, given whatever they need to reach their potential," Moore said. "We want a winning team. We have the best, but the best costs money."
He's right, and his comparison underscores the need for an all-hands-on-deck approach to making residents feel safe again. You know, the sort of thing that can only happen once everyone starts rowing in the same direction.