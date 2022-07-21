NO.cantrell.062222.193.jpg

As if we do not already know this, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's poorly timed trip to the French Riviera is yet another demonstration of her lack of urgency as it relates to the crime wave crippling New Orleans.

It is difficult to understand how Cantrell would give priority to a ceremony in France while her people are being killed, cars are being vandalized and hijacked and violent crime is at an all-time high.

It is also difficult to understand how any city in the world would want to be called a "sister city" to the murder capital of America.

Obviously, Cantrell is in over her head and we must now rely on our City Council to manage our city for the remainder of this administration. We are counting on the council members.

R.L. SCHMIDT

retired urban planner

New Orleans

