To their credit, the mayors of both Baton Rouge and New Orleans have made cleaning up the landscapes of their cities a priority.
Both LaToya Cantrell, of New Orleans, and Sharon Weston Broome, of Baton Rouge, come from local government, and Cantrell was a community organizer in Broadmoor when she came to prominence after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
Now, both are in positions where they can attack the blight, trash and lax code enforcement that can make a city look like a dump.
Broome reported recently on what she dubbed Operation Fresh Start. It involves both volunteers and city employees in a targeted set of neighborhoods and is supported by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on state highways and rights of way in the key corridors.
The incredible tally: 705 tons of trash & debris collected; 6,318 abandoned tires; 735 illegal signs collected; 171 potholes filled; 34,000 lbs. of broken concrete collected; 716 trash & debris piles collected; 3,119 bags of trash from community cleanup efforts; 125 street signs replaced.
That’s in just three of the Fresh Start's weeklong efforts, the latest last month.
For her part, Cantrell formed Tiger Teams in city government and focused doing the same kind of valuable work in neighborhoods and on key corridors.
Cantrell emphasized that there would be stricter enforcement of ordinances against abandoned cars, littering and uncut grass in residents’ yards, among other things.
Last year, she told The Advocate’s editorial board that it is one of the most popular things that she’s undertaken at City Hall.
Her philosophy: “We cannot grow if we don’t have a healthy city. We encourage residents to step up, businesses to step up and be held accountable because you too have a responsibility if you’re calling the city of New Orleans your home, so let’s walk the talk together.”
All that is true in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, as well as other communities where the quality of life is threatened by the obvious signs of disorder — if not chaos — in public areas.
But as Cantrell points out, it’s also a problem when landowners don’t do their parts. Code enforcement is part of the solution, but a better idea would be proactive efforts to put private as well as public spaces in order in the first place.
“It takes a partnership between dedicated citizens and committed public servants to beautify our parish and shift the culture of litter in our community,” Broome said in her latest status report on Operation Fresh Start.
The phrase “culture of litter” ought to resonate. It’s not what we want in our communities.