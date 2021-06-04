On the day before the election for governor in 1987, Congressman Buddy Roemer was obviously surging into the lead in the hotly contested race. Roemer was an advocate of campaign finance limits and his campaign had trailed for much of the year, with difficulty raising money to stay in the race.
As his friend Rolfe McCollister recalled at his funeral, no one could be unaware of why three big political donors showed up with checks that very last day. “Tell them to leave,” Roemer said, “and take their money with them.”
Was that the high-water mark of two things, campaign finance reform and Roemer’s political arrogance? Neither, as it turned out; Roemer’s one term as governor was plagued by political conflicts, some of which were "good trouble" — in the words of the late John Lewis — because he pushed needed reforms, but some of his problems involved high-handed treatment of others, including political elites important to passage of reform legislation.
However, Roemer made good on his promise to enact significant campaign reforms, including a $5,000 limit on individual contributions to candidates for governor and other major offices.
Those rules are still in effect today, but the landscape has vastly changed over more than 30 years. U.S. Supreme Court rulings made many traditional limits on campaign spending illegal, and there were loopholes in the Roemer law — it did not outlaw corporate contributions, or multiple gifts from a wealthy businessperson with many children and separate companies to write the checks.
Roemer was criticized for that last because reformers are so often typecast as hypocrites. But the main impact on campaign finance after Roemer has been the ravenous desire of candidates, and particularly officeholders, for more cash.
Against the advice of the State Board of Ethics, the Legislature this year waved through a bill to allow candidates to take unlimited sums directly from political action committees.
We urge Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto this bill.
The bill was implausibly sold by Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, as a transparency measure.
He said candidates trying to get around the limits have created multiple PACs of their own to accept the cash to help them with races. He said that makes it harder for the public to track the donations and see who's contributing to a candidate's election effort.
“Let's just open it up, and forget about the cap on it, and then everybody sees the dollars that's coming into your campaign,” Price said.
That’s the case with current law. But the limits Price wants to do away with crimp the style of cash-hungry officeholders who have to look up when they are “PACed out” by reaching the current limit — $80,000 for a race for a major office.
In practice, as there are few effective labor unions left, the PAC limit affects major corporate givers, like the major industries located along the Mississippi River in Price’s district.
But he is far from alone in clamoring for business and industry cash for campaigns. Some of the limits passed by Roemer still matter and more recent reforms have curbed fundraising during a legislative session; legislators grumble about that, too, but haven’t found a way to peddle as transparency an end to that rule. That's a little too obviously "pay to play" legislating.
Price’s bill seeks to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, except for the lawmakers padding their campaign accounts from particular interest groups.
The folks in today’s politics who’d tell high-dollar contributors to leave and take their money with them are few. We wish there were more of them.