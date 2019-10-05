As the New Orleans Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, it will be hard to match the drama of last week’s game against Dallas.
The clock was down to the final seconds of the Saints-Cowboys game as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked deep down the field, pumped his arm and tossed a well-thrown pass.
The Saints defense anticipated a Hail Mary play, so they were prepared. Several defenders surrounded the Cowboys target for success.
Rookie Chauncey Gardner-Johnson got all up in Dak Prescott’s space to make sure the pressure was on. Safety Marcus Williams grabbed the football and helped secure a 12-10 win over the Cowboys. It was an immaculate interception.
With only seconds to spare, a successful Hail Mary might not have won the game, but it sure would’ve given the Cowboys their best chance to remain undefeated. The Who Dat Nation roared approval.
The Brees-less Saints won and can win. They won without a single touchdown. The Williams interception was one of several good defensive plays leading to a Big W. The Divine Defense came through when it was needed.
We need more immaculate interceptions, more quarterback sacks, more busted offensive plays and, plain and simply, more great defense.