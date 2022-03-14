Maybe if you’re a soldier in California or Florida units of the National Guard, which have long trained the Ukrainian military, you would know where Yavoriv is.
Most of us have never been to, or heard of, the military base in that town in western Ukraine, about 15 miles from the border of Poland.
Now the world knows where Yavoriv is, as war approached very close to the borders of our NATO allies.
The Yavoriv base has hosted NATO drills in peacetime and Admiral Rob Bauer once described the post as embodying “the spirit of military cooperation” between Ukraine and international forces.
So, what does it embody today?
A part of the war zone, though far from Kharkiv and Kyiv in the east. Russian missiles killed some 35 defenders and wounded many more, officials there said. The mayor of the nearby city of Lviv said many other Russian missiles were shot down.
Presumably, the attack was meant to disrupt the flow of NATO-provided weapons and supplies to the hardpressed Ukrainians. But it is far from the only Russian attack near the borders of NATO. Russian warplanes also hit an airport near the border of Romania, like Poland a member of NATO.
While NATO troops are not on the ground in Ukraine, officials said, a proxy war — which the Russians waged in places like Syria, very successfully — is underway in the region. And the western nations supplying the weapons, and ratcheting up economic sanctions against the Russian economy, are fighting it.
That means all of us in this country need to reflect on what this war means to us, beyond the sympathy for the numberless victims of Russian aggression.
President Joe Biden “has been clear, repeatedly, that the United States will work with our allies to defend every inch of NATO territory and that means every inch,” national security aid Jake Sullivan said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
That sounds like a red line. Even if accidental, Sullivan suggested, retaliation from NATO might be expected.
The little town of Yavoriv now should loom large for Americans as well as Europeans.