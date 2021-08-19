Criticism is one thing. Dr. Joe Kanter did not deserve his disgraceful treatment at the State Capitol on Monday.
At a Louisiana House health committee hearing, the governor’s executive counsel and the state’s chief public health officer were shouted down, heckled and jeered as they answered questions and shared accurate data and details about the state’s dire situation with COVID-19. There were interested parties there who genuinely wanted to hear what was being asked and what was being shared, people who were cooperating with legislative leaders and common rules of decorum.
But many, including members of the committee, would not listen.
Some of the disrupters were ushered out so the meeting could continue after they refused to wear masks, resisted quieting their responses to legitimate information and rejected offers to attend the session in a nearby room.
Matthew Block, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive counsel, and Kanter could hardly manage to impart information because some rowdy attendees were intent on showing their objections to masks and vaccines no matter what was being said.
Several Republican members of the committee played to the irresponsible in the crowd.
Carencro Republican Rep. Julie Emerson asked higher education leaders attending the hearing how college students could claim exemptions to university vaccine mandates expected to start soon after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the go-ahead. Bossier City Republican Rep. Raymond Crews weighed in with the lame idea that the governor’s administration needs to promote vitamins and do more to fight diabetes and obesity to deal with the virus.
Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Rick Edmonds suggested that Edwards intends to issue more vaccination requirements, something that no intelligent leader should say is off the table. Rosepine Republican Rep. Chuck Owen put forth a GOP resolution calling the vaccine “a threat to our liberty,” a silly notion about a life-saving medicine.
At one point, Crews asked, “Why are we pushing masks when a large swath of Louisiana doesn’t consent to it? ... When we force things on people that don’t want to do it, it just erodes the power of government.”
The party of order and personal responsibility seems to have vanished in a murky haze of pandemic misinformation.
The Louisiana Republican Party voted last weekend to condemn New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for doing what’s best for her city — mandating vaccines or recent tests for those going into many indoor venues. The party demanded the Legislature reverse Cantrell's administration, something the state body doesn't control. Cantrell’s move, made reluctantly after so many continue to get sick with the virus and too many continue to die, requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the recent 72-hour period to go inside bars, gyms, restaurants, the Caesars Superdome and other indoor facilities.
A meeting of the state education board on Wednesday dissolved into disorder as some in the audience refused to wear masks.
Louisiana and other states have lots of expectations, policies and rules that may include a number of things we prefer not to do. But wearing seat belts, stopping at red lights and not smoking in public spaces are not about personal choice and liberty. They are in place to do what’s best for our common good. Our hospitals are overly burdened because most of those in intensive care units are unvaccinated people who contracted the virus, preventing the administration of a lot of scheduled and emergency care. We have overworked doctors, nurses and other health care workers. We don’t have time for State Capitol departures from reality.
Our reality is clear, and it’s painful. Stop the foolishness.