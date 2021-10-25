In many neighborhoods, even one abandoned or severely neglected property can be a blight on the community.
In a city the size of Lake Charles, hit by two hurricanes a year ago, between 300 or 400 blighted properties is a crisis. Mayor Nic Hunter told his city council that the commercial buildings are being condemned or marked for immediate demolition.
“Property owners have been through a lot,” Hunter said. “We also hear cries from the neighbors — people who are living or working across the street or next door to some of these properties. We can’t allow these things to exist forever in the city.”
The council doubled the daily fine for unsecured commercial properties to $1,000 in certain instances. It also cut in half the 24 months previously allowed for commercial buildings to be boarded up.
Demolishing every commercial and residential building condemned because of the storm could cost more than $15 million, Hunter said.
Some homes are being demolished because the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved reimbursement of the costs, after Hurricane Laura hit last year.
But as Hunter and other leaders in the region know, the task before the region is still immense. FEMA and other state or federal aid programs have helped but southwestern Louisiana languished for a year before approval of an urgently needed supplemental appropriation from Congress.
While state and local leaders work that money through the bureaucratic process — the U.S. government does not simply write a check — Hunter said he expects the state to stand up a housing program to deal with the devastation of homes by Laura and Delta, the two storms striking weeks apart in 2020.
The demolitions are a positive, if they can help neighborhoods get back on a firmer footing, but they also should help by showing the urgency of further assistance to the region hit by Laura, one of the strongest storms ever to strike the United States.