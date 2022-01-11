With conspicuous leadership from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, the consumer of medical services may no longer be as much at the mercy of complex billing practices, including “surprise” bills from out-of-network providers.
Many families have seen such bills in recent years, as provider networks are ever-more restricted and hospitals, in particular, found it difficult to have specialists like anesthesiologists and radiologists available within a particular insurer’s network. The patient is rarely in a position to object, particularly in emergency situations, and often doesn’t know the deal until a hefty charge arrives in the mail.
This was complex legislation to pass, not least because of the political pressure of powerful interests, like Cassidy’s fellow physicians. The new law also must be proved on the ground, as Cassidy and other GOP senators have already complained to U.S. health agencies that regulations to implement the law aren’t respecting the intent of Congress.
We’ll see, and it won’t take away from Cassidy and the bipartisan supporters of the new law if kinks have to be worked in the coming years. Congress has responded to consumers’ concerns and that represents a significant step forward.
Cassidy’s role, as a physician and a GOP stalwart who is nevertheless willing to cross party lines on practical legislation, was central to this accomplishment.