In the midst of all we’re going through, it is good for Louisiana folks to cheer on one of our own, Joe Burrow.
“It’s been super weird,” Burrow said Tuesday morning on the “Off the Bench” radio show on WNXX-FM. “You have Zoom and Skype meetings with different teams. Then it’s like high school again where I’m stuck at home with my parents. The only time I get out of the house is when I go work out.
“Let’s just say it’s not how I envisioned my pre-draft process going.”
For many Americans, this crisis is a time of hardship; the prospects for the economy are dicier than the closest gridiron sudden-death.
For Joe Burrow, life is a glittering path ahead, starting in today’s NFL draft, where he is a consensus No. 1 pick, perhaps for the Cincinnati Bengals.
They’ll find a focused and deeply competitive young man who is also a leader, something that sports is supposed to bring out in the young.
If he’s had to do solitary working out, and the nature of the upcoming season for his and most other sports is unclear as yet, Burrow’s future is a testament to the value of hard work and incredible persistence. He was a transfer player who came to LSU to keep his collegiate career going.
He’s grateful, too.
“I’ll be back all the time and hopefully have some business ventures in the area as well,” Burrow said. “A lot more ring ceremonies and a lot more ring reunions that I hopefully will be back for.”
We return the compliment. Burrow’s performance at LSU is the kind of story and example that is a positive model for young people. We believe sports is good for America's youth.
In accepting the Heisman Trophy, Burrow spoke of the hardships that too many people in his Athens, Ohio, hometown suffered through, well before the national crisis that disrupted his pre-draft expectations, among other things.
Maybe his social conscience owes something to the LSU master’s degree he earned while playing here, but it is a way in which his celebrity can be of larger value.
And a degree, after all, is something that young athletes also ought to keep in front of their dreams. Not everybody is going to win a national championship in any sport.
That LSU degree lasts a lifetime. But it is only one way in which Joe Burrow will forever be one of our Tigers.