Communities expect their police to protect and serve. They expect fairness and honesty. They want justice to be pursued consistent with police department policies, and the law.
They don’t expect police actions to be the subject of criminal investigations.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson shook up Louisiana’s largest police department after viewing a New Year’s 2019 video showing police officers discussing how to describe a questionable weapons search in the French Quarter. “The public should be just as disturbed as I am," Ferguson said.
The department’s proactive patrol units were disbanded after The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate published a report about the event last week. Ferguson said the changes had been in the works for months as a result of an unrelated audit. Still, Ferguson said the video was “troubling.” The Louisiana Supreme Court found it more than troubling; the state’s top court upheld a judge’s ruling that a related search was illegal based on what’s seen in the video.
Paul Noel, Ferguson’s chief deputy superintendent who had been heading the bureau that included the special patrols, was moved to another position. Mark Mumme, a retired former sergeant who supervised the unit focused on seizing illegally concealed guns, has been suspended from his work as a reserve division officer. Four officers involved in the arrest — Jason Collins, William Knowles, Samuel Senter and Jordan Sherr — were put on desk duty.
The French Quarter case wasn’t the only concerning event. In March 2019, a couple of teenagers in a stolen car fled as several task force officers pursued them. The teens died after crashing into a hair salon, causing a fire that also killed a patron. An investigation found several policy violations. Four of the six officers involved resigned; two others were suspended. It was this situation that prompted the audit Ferguson said resulted in the changes.
The patrols, which the department calls task forces, were created to stop crimes before they happen. Task force supporters say the units have played a yet role in reducing violent crime. Critics differ, saying loose supervision leads to civil rights abuses in some cases.
All of this is tied back to a federal directive that the New Orleans Police Department implement major reforms as a part of a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department. The changes have been overseen by a federal judge and court-appointed monitors, the people who were conducting the task force audit.
Claims of uneven policing are not new to New Orleans, or Louisiana. Baton Rouge struggles with similar problems.
Ferguson was right to act swiftly to make changes while this important investigation continues. The chief has promised to deal with anything that results. "This deserves our attention," he said. "We will own any shortcomings we may have."