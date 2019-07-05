Scene Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Stadium Ultralounge & Bar, where seven people were injured in a shooting at a night at the night club at 7132 Florida Boulevard early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said. Shots were fired both inside and outside the club, according to Coppola, and EMS spokesman Nick McDonner said four patients were transported to the hospital. two with potentially life-threatening injuries, after first responders received the call just after 1 a.m.