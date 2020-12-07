Sixty years before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the people of the United States were jolted by the day that will live in infamy, the Imperial Japanese Navy’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt led the nation into the world war being waged already. Most people date that war from Sept. 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. Others look four years ahead of that date, for Japan’s war in Manchuria; others, Italy’s attack on Abyssinia.
What those events had in common was not just aggression and territorial aggrandizement. They were assaults on the international system, only about 20 years old, that was trying to prevent another war like that of 1914-1918, which killed millions worldwide.
But in FDR’s words, the day of infamy was Dec. 7, 1941. With the passage of time, there are fewer heroes of that day still with us.
Fortunately, the people of Louisiana are well-positioned to carry on the legends of that day and those who served.
In Baton Rouge, young people can go onto the USS Kidd, docked on the riverfront, to see the cramped quarters of a real American warship that their forefathers served on during the war. The ship is named for Admiral Isaac Kidd, who died on the USS Arizona during the Pearl Harbor attack.
And of course, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans remains a fabulous resource for understanding the events of Pearl Harbor Day and its aftermath, the death and sacrifice leading toward glory.
What are the lessons of Pearl Harbor today? Probably more relevant than many think. One of them, as after 9/11, was that intelligence was available but was not put together in time to influence events, or at least not enough. The days when Secretary of State Cordell Hull could say that gentlemen don’t read other gentlemen’s mail are long gone, and must be.
As President-elect Joe Biden forms his national security team — including a Louisiana-born diplomat, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the UN — his goal appears to be to rebuild relationships with America’s friends in the world, and those are more than many citizens believe. Perhaps more, too, than President Donald Trump thought.
The United States turned away from the world after the first Great War, then was forced back into it by Pearl Harbor. By and large, our involvement since then has been good for us, as individuals and as a people.
In the Trump years, the United States tried to pull back from some of its far-flung commitments. Those were not always bad moves, although the president’s sometimes offensive manner gave some people fits.
But again, by and large, we are well-served by a stable international system, so long as we are alert to potential dangers. Pericles warned the Athenians that they might ignore politics, but that politics might not ignore them. Wise words, too little heeded before Pearl Harbor.