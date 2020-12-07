Brusly's Dickie Hebert, left, a U.S. Army veteran, helps his wife Cathy Hebert, right, through the midships passage hatchway, after they and granddaughter Avah-Jolie Rosenfeld, 5, lower left, visiting from Aventura, Fla., looked at nearby rooms including sick bay, emergency radio and midships damage control locker, aboard the Fletcher-class destroyer USS Kidd, on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Ship tours were free of charge on Veterans Day for U.S. military veterans and their families.