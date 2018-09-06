The "silos" of organizations, the parts that focus on their own tasks and miss opportunities for collaboration, are a commonplace buzzword of management these days.
But if silos can exist in businesses, they can also exist in nonprofits and community organizations that provide social services.
Probably, of course, few are more aware of the need for more collaboration than the overworked officials and volunteers of nonprofit organizations grappling with Louisiana's deep scars of poverty, mental illness and a host of other ills.
Still, an incentive to collaborate better might provoke some new ideas.
Drawing upon the lessons of an earlier statewide initiative on obesity and health, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana is offering $1 million in grants to organizations that want to collaborate to deal with the larger challenges that lead to poor health and educational outcomes for children.
The initiative is fueled by research that shows that working beyond the silos of the existing organizations can lead to better results, said Michael Tipton, the foundation president.
A million dollars is a lot of money, but obviously not enough to bridge all the gaps for Louisiana families. The goal here is to promote thinking about community-wide initiatives in the different regions of the state.
"Rural Louisiana and urban areas are going to look very different," Tipton acknowledged. He noted that the foundation had recently funded walkability and bikeability projects in New Orleans in its earlier initiative, aiming to improve low-cost transportation options, but that other areas of the state had different needs.
We cannot help but look with concern about the scope of the problem, or problems, that the new effort seeks to address. Not only are thousands of children primed for failure in their futures but bad outcomes have a considerable economic and social impact on the state.
The good news, Tipton said, is that national studies show that health care and education at an early age are especially likely to yield positive results. The consequences of poverty can be serious for children of all races, but African-American children are among those most at risk in Louisiana.
And lifting up the most embattled populations, Tipton said, can provide social and economic benefits for the community at large.
Our problems may not be solved by this new outreach, but we think it's a healthy way to approach working across the silos.