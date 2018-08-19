Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Eric J. Rommal of the New Orleans FBI field office, center, speaks next to New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, left, at NOPD headquarters in New Orleans, La. Monday, July 30, 2018, after Harrison announced that the reward has been raised to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of ten people including three who died at the scene of the 3400 block of South Claiborne Street Saturday, July 28, 2018.