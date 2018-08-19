The prospect of a cyberattack on the computers that control Mississippi River ports’ loading and unloading process is a threat not only to Louisiana, but the nation that depends on river commerce to sustain the American economy.
"The ports that are along the Mississippi River — many may think of them as an agricultural or a petroleum depot. But what we need to know more about is that each one of those systems is controlled by sort of computer network that allows barges to be off-loaded, loaded," the FBI special agent in charge of the New Orleans office, Eric Rommal, recently told The Associated Press.
The same is true for energy infrastructure that supplies oil and gas to the nation. “And when those systems are compromised, it doesn’t just affect Louisiana. It affects the entire nation,” Rommal said.
The United States sought the territory at the mouth of the river more than 200 years ago because of its commerce. But today the outlet to the sea for so much of the interior of the nation is dependent on chips as well as broad shoulders loading and unloading cargoes.
There are risks to shipping companies and other commercial enterprises, either diverting money from wire transfers or stealing critical information. On a more basic level, electronic hacking can assist smugglers, whether of drugs or bombs, to use the ports against the United States in more old-fashioned ways.
Those are risks that can be found at any of America’s port cities, but because of the Mississippi’s importance, “Louisiana is a major cyber vulnerability area,” Rommal said.
The good news? America is alert to the danger, with more than 20 people working at the FBI headquarters in Louisiana alone, dealing with cyber security.
The many large companies operating up and down the river are also alert to the damage that could be done by private hackers or those working for foreign governments, compromising computer systems and safety procedures in some of the most complex energy and petrochemical operations on the planet.
"We're confident that the internal security systems owned by each one of those companies have mitigation plans to prevent terrible disasters from happening," Rommal said. "But, nonetheless, it's something that we think about every day."
Sometimes, aggression like a cyber attack is purely commercial but the vitality of the nation’s economy depends on the energy industry and shipping, whether foodstuffs going abroad or steel and other raw materials brought by the many barge loads up the river. Protecting those systems is important against all bad actors, foreign or domestic.