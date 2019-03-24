Every Louisiana school child is supposed to learn about Jim Crow laws, the shameful set of legal practices that allowed segregation to stay in place for generations. In a new book, the celebrated scholar Henry Louis Gates reminds readers of Louisiana’s role in a Supreme Court case that helped preserve Jim Crow for decades.
In “Stony the Road,” to be published next month, Gates touches on Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 Supreme decision that advanced the notorious legal principle of separate but equal. In New Orleans, “Homer Plessy, a mixed-race man, was removed from a whites-only train car after he told the conductor he was one-eighth black when asked for his ticket — and jailed as a result,” Gates writes. “Plessy sued. The Louisiana Railway Accommodations Act of 1890 stated that railroad companies ‘must provide equal but separate accommodations for the white and colored races.’ Plessy and his team argued that the law violated the Fourteenth Amendment and awarded railroad companies too much power in determining the race of an individual.”
Writing for the majority, Justice Henry Billings Brown wrote that separating citizens by race does “not necessarily imply the inferiority of one race to another.” That doctrine stood, more or less, until Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954.
Gates’ book is a reminder of how far we’ve come in advancing racial harmony — and how far we have to go.